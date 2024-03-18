Mir Ali attack mastermind killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least eight terrorists, including a commander who orchestrated Mir Attack last week, have been "sent to hell" by the security forces during an an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan District on the night of March 17 and 18.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday that the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists.
The military's media wing added that the terrorists — including a high-value target terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan — were killed after an intense exchange of fire.
The ISPR said the commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on a security forces’ post in Mir Ali on 16 March and was "highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies".
"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR mentioned in its statement.
At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and captain, embraced martyrdom after gallantly fighting with terrorists as they attacked a security forces' post in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.
The military's media wing stated that a group of six terrorists attacked the post in the early hours of Saturday with the Pakistani troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion before they rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting into the martyrdom of the brave sons of the soil.
"During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and sent to hell all six terrorists," the statement read.
