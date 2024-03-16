Islamabad, Kabul agree to expand 'security' cooperation

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (right) and his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid surging terrorist attacks in Pakistan, Islamabad and Taliban-led government in Kabul Saturday agreed to expand “counter-terrorism” cooperation and continue working together in building fraternal bilateral ties.



The development came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people-to-people contacts is a top priority for Pakistan,” Dar posted on X, as he received a congratulatory call from the Afghan interim minister.

Earlier this week, Kabul emphasised maintaining relations with Islamabad, saying that it was a necessity to have improved relations with all its neighbouring countries.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had urged the new government of Pakistan to show flexibility towards the deportation of Afghan refugees.

“First, the Islamic Emirate has always sought good relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, where a new government has emerged. Afghanistan also needs good relations with Pakistan.

"We want Pakistan to make good progress in various sectors with Afghanistan and ask the future government to solve all its problems,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes amid a tense relationship between the two countries with acting Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund assuring Pakistan earlier this year that his country did not have any intention of inflicting damage upon or creating problems for the neighbouring country.

During a meeting with a delegation of Pakistani religious leaders led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in January 2024, Akhund said they dealt with issue in Afghanistan as per the Islamic Sharia, as the country was governed by Sharia, and Sharia did not allow hurting anyone or any other country including Pakistan.

The Afghanistan acting PM also reiterated that they would not give permission to use their soil against any other country.

He, however, called for an end to what he termed “cruel attitude of the Pakistan government authorities” towards the Afghan refugees, saying such actions created more problems rather than finding solutions to issues.

The spokesperson had said that Akhund welcomed the Pakistani religious leaders in Kabul and appreciated their role in resolving issues and misunderstandings.

He said Akhund told the Pakistani religious leaders that Afghanistan and Pakistan could never be separated from each other as both countries had many similarities.