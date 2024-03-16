7 Pak Army personnel embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan terror attack

Photos of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (left) Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army officers and five soldiers embraced martyrdom after a group of terrorists attacked a security post in the general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Saturday.

A group of six terrorists, according to the military's media wing, attacked the post in the early hours today with the troops foiling their initial attempt of intrusion. The terrorists then rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, collapsing a portion of a building, as a result of which the brave sons of the soil embraced martyrdom.

"During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and sent to hell all six terrorists," the statement read.

The shuhada, as per the ISPR, included Havildar Sabir (resident of District Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of District Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of District Abbotabad).

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali — who was leading his troops from the front — and 23-year-old Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat during an intense exchange of fire with the terrorists, the ISPR mentioned.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali hailed from Karachi, while Captain Babar was a resident of District Talagang.

"Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR added.