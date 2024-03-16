Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on October 26, 2022. — SPA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday received a congratulatory phone call from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who reaffirmed his government's support for Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz, who got re-elected as the country's prime minister for the second time, received felicitation from the Saudi crown prince — popularly referred to as MBS — and thanked him the warm message of greetings sent by him immediately after he took the oath of the prime minister office.

During the telephonic conversation, MBS also emphasised that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close brotherly relations.

The prime minister also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and wellbeing of the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, emphasising that the people of Pakistan have great love and respect for the Saudi King and the crown prince.

The premier said Pakistan is proud of its historic, deep rooted and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and the two countries have always stood together through thick and thin. He lauded the Saudi government for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

He also wished a blessed month of Ramadan to the Saudi leadership as well as the Saudi people, and prayed that this holy month brings peace and prosperity to Muslims all over the world.

PM Shehbaz also invited the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

He told MBS that the people of Pakistan are awaiting to accord a very warm welcome to him, receiving acknowledgement from him for the "kind sentiments".