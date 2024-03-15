PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left), and PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz. — X/@ForeignOfficePk//Facebook/@TheMaryamNSharif

Top leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, urged for effective steps to end hate crimes, and discriminative actions against Muslims across the globe, in their special messages on International Day to Combat Islamophobia being observed today.



"Islamophobia undermines the very essence of our shared humanity and the principles of tolerance, compassion, and pluralism," the PPP chief said in his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Bilawal, in a statement, emphasised the significance of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to raise awareness, foster mutual respect and understanding, and implement concrete strategies to eradicate this contemporary scourge from our communities.

"It is imperative that we confront Islamophobia head-on and work tirelessly to dismantle the stereotypes and misconceptions that perpetuate it," he added.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a special high-level meeting to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the UN on March 10, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News

Islam, the former foreign minister said, as a religion of moderation and peace, advocates embracing diversity and treating all individuals with dignity and respect, regardless of their faith or background.

He pointed out that since 9/11, there has been a marked escalation in animosity and institutional suspicion directed towards Muslims and Islam worldwide, adding that, despite assertions to the contrary, Islam and Muslims are consistently and unfairly associated with terrorism.

The politico called upon governments, civil society organisations, religious leaders, and individuals around the world to join hands in this noble endeavor, saying, “We must strive to create inclusive societies where people of all faiths can coexist harmoniously, free from fear and prejudice.”

"Together, let us work towards a world where Islamophobia is eradicated, and where every individual can live with dignity, security, and freedom," Bilawal urged.

In her message on the day, PML-N Senior Vice President and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Muslims were being treated unfairly, and faced discriminative behaviour across the globe due to Islamophobia, which is the same reason for oppression of people in Palestine, and Kashmir.

PML-N Senior Vice President and Punjab's first woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. — Facebook/@TheMaryamNSharif

The first-ever woman chief minister of Pakistan’s largest province also called for effective measures to eradicate the Islamophobic actions.

In March 2022, the United Nations (UN) finally recognised the grave Islamophobia challenge confronting the world and designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, after its General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 Member-States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Many governments have taken steps to combat Islamophobia by establishing anti-hate-crime legislation and measures to prevent and prosecute hate crimes and by conducting public awareness campaigns about Muslims and Islam designed to dispel negative myths and misconceptions, the UN said.

The document stresses that terrorism and violent extremism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group. It calls for a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and belief, according to the UN.

In connection with the day, the UNGA will hold the 62nd plenary in which Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram will deliver a statement on the occasion.