Critics predict failure for Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand amidst skepticism

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has unveiled a new lifestyle brand named American Riviera Orchard.



While the project's name has drawn comparisons to the distinctive naming trends of her Montecito, Calif., neighbors, and Martha Stewart's empire.

However, some critics view the endeavor as a potential flop, likening it to Markle's now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, which operated from 2014 to 2017.



Despite Markle's efforts to position The Tig as a destination for culinary and beauty enthusiasts, its closure coincided with her transition to royal life following her marriage to Prince Harry.



Nonetheless, a trademark application suggests that Markle intends to market cookbooks and home goods under the American Riviera Orchard banner.

On Instagram, followers have been treated to glimpses of a golden logo adorned with calligraphy, alongside a grainy video clip showcasing she engaged in various activities such as stirring in the kitchen, arranging flowers, and standing at the end of a hallway.









