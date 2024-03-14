US Navy’s USS Indianapolis conducts sea exercise with Pakistan Navy in Karachi

US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) visits Karachi Port in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/@PakistanNavy

KARACHI: US Navy Ship USS INDIANAPOLIS, Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) on Thursday conducted a sea drill with the Pakistan Navy after its arrival at Karachi Port.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), upon arrival at Karachi, US Navy ship was received by senior officials of Pakistan Navy.

During the stay at Karachi, activities included professional interaction with PN officials and Ship's crew in the form of table top discussions on contemporary issues besides planning and coordination meeting for conduct of joint sea exercise.

At sea, Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter carried out sea exercise with visiting US Navy ship to enhance interoperability between both navies.

The sea exercise was aimed to strengthen mutual professional skills through cooperation and learning from each other experience.



Pakistan Navy, in line with government policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas.

In this regard, Pakistan Navy’s Regional Maritime Security Patrol and participation in Coalition Maritime Forces operations since 2004 is a manifestation of PN resolve for safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability in the region.