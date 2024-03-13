PTI Chairman Gohar Khan talks to the media as he arrives to attend a hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan has “finalised some candidates” during a meeting with him at Adiala Jail.



Barrister Gohar made the statement while speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after meeting the party founder at the jail during the hearing of £190m NCA scandal against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

He said that they submitted a formal request for the meeting as a ban was in place on meetings with inmates at the jail.

Gohar detailed that the party would take a final decision regarding candidates which he also discussed with the PTI founder in which some of them have been “finalised”.

Criticising the incumbent government, the politico said that some individuals from the former caretaker government have been inducted into the federal cabinet.

The PTI chairman said that they believed in dialogues but his party lawmakers were not being given opportunity to speak on the parliament’s floor. He said that the incumbent government has no moral grounds to rule the country.

'Sri Lanka-like situation' predicted

Slamming the 2024 nationwide general election once again, Khan has predicted Sri Lanka-like situation in the country as the nation’s hopes were shattered by "stealing the mandate".

“My all predictions have proven true,” the former prime minister said during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, in which he reiterated that he was not engaging into talks with the current rulers to reach a "deal".

“Each and everything is based on lies [...] like the election was a lie [...] the security threat was also a lie,” the cricketer-turned-politico said, adding that the PTI was deliberately kept away from the 2024 polls.

The disqualified politician said that the voters took revenge on the polling day but the "change via vote was not accepted”.

He added that the former ruling party would continue its peaceful protests against the rigging besides approaching the Supreme Court (SC).

He also foresaw ‘horse-trading’ in forthcoming Senate elections, schedule to be held on April 2. The deposed PM alleged that he was not being allowed to meet his lawyers

As Pakistan going to seek final tranche of loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the PTI founder commented that the nation would took to streets after a new wave of inflation.

Moreover, PTI central leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shaukat Basra, along with lawyers staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which they advanced towards the Parliament House today.

However, the protesting PTI leaders have been stopped from entering Parliament House. Later, only the PTI lawmakers have been permitted to enter parliament.