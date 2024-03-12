9-member Sindh cabinet takes oath

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has administered oath to a 9-member provincial cabinet to be assigned portfolios in Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah-led administration.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Sindh Governor House on Tuesday.



The new ministers include Sharjeel Enam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Ali Shah, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sardar Mohammad Baksh Mahar, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Ali Hassan Zardari, and Jam Khan Shoro who took oaths today.

Mostly ministers have also served CM Shah-led cabinet in the previous tenure, however, their portfolios were reshuffled as Nasir Hussain Shah has been given provincial information ministry, replacing Sharjeel Enam Memon, Geo News reported citing sources.

Memon will be given ministry of excise, taxation, and transport, the sources said, adding that Saeed Ghani will be minister for local government (LG) and public health, Ali Hassan Zardari will be minister for prisons, Mohammad Baksh Mahar will be minister for anti-corruption and sports, Dr Azra will be retained as health minister.



Syed Sardar Ali Shah will be Sindh minister for education, and mineral resources, Syed Zulfiqar Shah will be minister for culture, and Jam Khan Shoro will be irrigation minister, the sources said.

Last month, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took the oath of office a day after he obtained a majority of votes to win the election of the provincial chief executive.

CM Shah made history after he was re-elected as the provincial chief executive for the third consecutive time with an overwhelming majority.

The election for the provincial chief executive was held through the division of the house.

Murad secured 112 votes, while the candidate of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Ali Khursheedi secured 36 votes.