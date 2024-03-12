Irina Shayk's cheeky photo shoot at Oscar, while Bradley Cooper attends with mother

Irina Shayk made waves with a series of daring snapshots shared on her Instagram on Monday morning.
Shayk showcased various provocative poses, appearing partially undressed in preparation for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside friends Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah.
In the caption accompanying the post, Shayk cryptically wrote, "Why don't u [heart] me."
Sporting an all-black ensemble, including a partially sheer evening gown with a voluminous skirt, accessorized with thigh-high stockings and a garter belt as she posed for the camera.
Later, she graced the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, where she engaged in conversation with Adwoa Aboah, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Ratajkowski, and Charli XCX.
Meanwhile, her former partner, Bradley Cooper, attended the Oscars with his mother, Gloria Campano.
