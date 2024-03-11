New school timings for Ramadan notified in Punjab

Student leave for their homes after school timings end on May 10, 2023. — Online

With the holy month of Ramadan is beginning from tomorrow (Tuesday), the Punjab School Education Department notified a revised timings for all educational institutions in the province on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the department, all the single shift schools would operate from 8:30am to 1pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday.



However, the school timings on Fridays will be from 8:30am to 12:30 noon.

The second shift schools start at 1pm and continue till 4pm during the holy month of fasting.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee today evening announced that the Ramadan moon has been sighted in Pakistan and the first Roza will be observed across the country tomorrow (Tuesday).

Moon sighting committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the official announcement following a meeting in Peshawar.

The clerics from all schools of thought attended the huddle to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The Ramadan moon was sighted in Lahore and Peshawar before the official announcement.