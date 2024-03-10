Ramadan moon spotted in Saudi Arabia

New crescent seen on th sky in the background of a mosque's minaret in this undated image. — AFP/File

Saudi authorities Sunday announced that the first Roza would be observed tomorrow (Monday) in the kingdom as the moon for the holy month of Ramadan, 1445 Hijri, was sighted.

The moon sighting marked the beginning of the blessed month in the Kingdom.



Social media handle for news and announcements about the two holy mosques, the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque in Madina, confirmed the ramadan crescent citing the nation's moon-sighting committee.

People in Saudi Arabia will observe their first fast tomorrow (Monday).

According to Khaleej Times, the Saudi Supreme Court announced that the crescent was spotted on Sunday (March 10) evening.

It is most likely that other Arab countries and nations in the Middle East will also begin Ramadan tonight as apex court of Saudi Arabia and moon sighting committee in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had declared this evening (Sunday) as the expected date for Ramadan moon, calling on their residents to look for the crescent and submit reports.

The Islamic months last 29 or 30 days and the beginning or end of a month depends on the appearance of crescent, so Ramadan is not set on any specific day annually.

Saudi Arabi is usually the first country to sight the moon for Islamic months, which is followed by other Arab, Middle Eastern and Western countries and some parts of India.

Countries such as Pakistan, rest of India, Bangladesh and other Asian countries mark the beginning of the holy month a day later.

The Muslim world welcomes Ramadan with religious zeal and fervour. Over a billion believers will fast during Ramadan to practice patience and self-control while also promoting charity and welfare.