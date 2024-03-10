Scarlett Johansson's SNL skit dubbed 'worst acting' of show's history

File footage

Saturday Night Live’s recent episode featuring Scarlett Johansson failed to impress the actress's husband Colin Jost as he dubber her monologue as "some of the worst acting he’s ever seen".

Called This Country is Hell, the actress mocked Katie Britt’s speech, which even drew criticism online, explaining how she’s "not just a senator".

Scarlett went on to say in her speech: "I'm a wife, a mother and the craziest b*tch in the Target parking lot, I’m worried about the future of our children and this is why I’ve invited you into this strange, empty kitchen. Because Republicans wanted me to appeal to women voters and women love kitchen."

She continued to mock Britt for spreading false information and said: "First and foremost, I’m a mom. And like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about s*x trafficking. Rest assured, every detail about it is real, except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened."

The American actress even attempted to sell Britt’s "gorgeous bejeweled cross necklace" in the midst of her speech and changed her accent to get "weirdly seductive for no apparent reason".

Johansson’s monologue was part of SNL’s latest episode which aired on Saturday, March 9.

