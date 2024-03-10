Suicide blast in Peshawar's Board Bazar kills two, injures another

The picture shows damaged motorcycle on Peshawar's Board Bazar road. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: A blast killed two people and injured another person on Peshawar's Board Bazar road on early Sunday morning, said the police officials.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, it was allegedly a suicide blast that took place on Board Bazar road.

Meanwhile, the injured person, who is in a very critical condition, is being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said spokesperson Sajjad Khan.

The bodies have also been moved to the hospital.

According to Geo News, SSP operations along with a heavy contingent of police are present at the site of the blast.

On the other hand, officials of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and rescue teams are also present to collect evidence. An investigation into the incident is taking place and the police has cordoned off the area.

Board Bazar is a busy road in Peshawar where usually there is heavy traffic. However, at the time of the blast, the traffic was slow.

Speaking to Geo News, SSP Abbasi said that explosives on a motorcycle were detonated this morning in Nasir Bagh and evidence is being collected.

"We have also recovered a mutilated body and our bomb disposal unit is investigating the area. We are trying to ascertain if it was a suicide blast or the bomb was planted on a motorcycle," he added.



The suspect was allegedly on the motorcycle when the incident took place.

Peshawar most affected by terrorism

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan are included in the terror-affected areas.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in KP last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, 631 incidents in the merged districts.

A total of 61 incidents of terrorism took place in Peshawar last year and the highest 201 incidents of terrorism occurred in North Waziristan besides 169 incidents took place in Khyber, 121 in South Waziristan, 98 in Dera Ismail Khan, 62 in Bajaur and 61 in Tank respectively.

During these incidents of terrorism, 470 security personnel and civilians have been martyrs in KP alone the previous year, including 106 security personnel in Peshawar with 4 security personnel killed in the Bajaur incident, 28 in Khyber, 36 in North Waziristan and 29 in South Waziristan, the document revealed.