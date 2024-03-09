Achakzai says 'no-horse trading in election', congratulates Zardari

PkMAP chief and PTI-SIC candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai addresses the press conference after presidential election on March 9, 2024 in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

Accepting his defeat in the presidential election 2024 against Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the country witnessed a “rare” electoral event for the coveted post held “without horse-trading”.

The joint candidate of the ruling coalition and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) nominee Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th president of Pakistan for the historic second time with an overwhelming majority on Saturday.

It was a unique election in which “horse-trading” was not witnessed, Achakzai told reporters after the presidential poll, adding that it was the “beginning of a new era” as such an election was held in a good environment for the first time in Pakistan with witnessing the trade of consciences of lawmakers.

He also thanked the PTI-backed lawmakers for voting in his support, however, he specifically complained about the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the National Party (NP) for not casting their votes despite announcing to sit in the opposition.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), all 90 lawmakers voted for me. The PTI lawmakers cast their ballots for me in the presence of cameras. A good trend has been set [...] next matters would be discussed in the parliament,” said Achakzai.



He criticised Dr Abdul Malik for promising to vote for him and backtracking later.

“We have to respect the decision of the nation that voted for one party. We [political parties] also have to support each other,” the politico said, however, he opposed taking parliamentary conflicts to the judiciary.

At the conclusion of the key electoral event, Achakzai urged for collaboration amongst parties in the national interests in testing times.

To a question regarding JUI-F’s decision to not take part in the presidential poll, Achakzai replied that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has seemingly fallen asleep.

The PTI-SIC candidate said that the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan was his friend since the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He detailed that overall 36 parties, including PTI, had gathered and discussed the “charter of democracy”.

“However, I took parliament’s side after distancing myself from the PTI founder after an attack on the parliament, and other events,” Achakzai said while pointing towards May 9 riots without mentioning them.

He added that he is ready to render any sacrifice for the sanctity of the parliament.

The politician said that nobody could oppose the fact that the Imran-founded party won several seats in the general elections 2024. He stressed finding a constitutional solution to allocate reserved seats to the PTI-backed candidates, and refrain from exercising any illegal move which deprives constitutional rights of the women, and minorities for their representation in the assemblies.

Zardari became the only civilian president to be elected for a historic second time after bagging 411 votes from the electoral college, beating Achakzai who received 181 votes.

