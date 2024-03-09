Politicians congratulate Zardari on success in presidential poll

(Left to right) Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. — AFP//APP/File

Congratulations poured in on Saturday over the success of ruling coalition's candidate for president, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in the election for the head of the state with an overwhelming majority, which saw him emerging as the president-elect for a historic second time.



Zardari became the only civilian president to be elected for the second time after bagging 411 votes from the electoral college, beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Congratulating the president-elect on his success, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the elected members of all provincial and national legislatives expressed confidence in the ruling coalition's candidate.

He expressed hope that Zardari will fulfil his responsibilities as the president in a good way and will represent the strength of the Centre.

"Zardari's election as president is the continuity of democratic values," PM Shehbaz said, pledging on the ruling coalition’s behalf to work for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the runner-up in the presidential poll, Achakzai also congratulated Zardari on becoming the president of Pakistan for a second term and termed it the “beginning of a new era” as it was a “rare” poll which was held in a good environment.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also felicitated Zardari on becoming the president a second term.

In a statement released by CM Office, Shah said that Zardari’s success with an overwhelming majority was the "victory of democracy."

The newly-elected president would put the country on the path of prosperity by combining all state units, he added.

Moreover, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab also congratulated Zardari in separate statements.

Tessori said that Zardari’s election as president was a “proof for successful conduct of democratic process”.

Meanwhile, Wahab also lauded the “victory of democracy” in Zardari’s success.

“Zardari has always prioritised Constitution and country,” he added.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that termed today's presidential poll "legacy election" that saw Zardari becoming the "history-making President of Pakistan for a second time".

Other politicians including PPP's Haider Gillani and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also extended their congratulations to the president-elect.