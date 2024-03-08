PTI terms oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats 'unconstitutional'

PTI leader Omer Ayub Khan addresses the National Assembly on March 8, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTV Parliament

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker Omer Ayub Khan Friday termed the oath-taking of Members National Assembly (MNAs) on reserved seats “unconstitutional”, citing the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict.

The high court has stayed the oath-taking ceremony of lawmakers notified on reserved seats denied to the PTI-backed SIC till March 13.



Ayub's statement came after a number of newly elected lawmakers on reserved seats in the NA were sworn in. NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to the MNAs amid ruckus and sloganeering by the PTI-backed SIC lawmakers.

Taking the floor, Ayub — Imran Khan’s pick for the leader of the opposition — said: “Today’s oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats is illegal and has no [legal] standing.”

Raising questions over the oathtaking, the PTI leader asked how will a country run without the rule of law. “The system cannot work like this.”

For his part, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan told the speaker that the PHC had issued a stay on oath-taking of reserved seats lawmakers. The oath cannot be administered to them until the decision of the case, he added.



The PTI leader said that the reserved seats for his party could not be allocated to any other.

Responding to him, the speaker remarked that the lower house of the parliament did not receive order from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or the court regarding the oath-taking of MNAs on reserved seats.

In a bid to clear the air surrounding the matter, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said the decision of the PHC applies directly to the representative of the province, the attorney general said.

“No member falling under the jurisdiction of PHC has taken oath today,” Awan added. The attorney general said that PHC’s verdict does not apply to Sindh and Balochistan.

Benazir Bhutto paid glowing tribute

Later during the session, the NA passed a resolution paying glowing tributes to Benazir Bhutto, the first elected prime minister of Pakistan and the Islamic world, for her unwavering dedication to democracy, women empowerment, human rights, social justice, and equitable society.

The resolution — marking the International Women’s Day — moved by Sehar Kamran said that Benazir was an icon of women's struggle, courage, and resilience in the face of challenges. It noted that she was a role model for women and mothers in general and women politicians and parliamentarians in particular.

The resolution pledged to uphold her legacy by championing policies that empower women, ensure equitable opportunities, and eradicate gender discrimination.

Recognising the significant potential and contributions of women in all spheres of life, the resolution emphasized the importance of continued and sustained efforts to remove barriers and obstacles that hinder the realization of women's full potential.

It called upon the government and the private sector to invest more in women, enabling them to make even greater contributions to the progress and development of Pakistan.