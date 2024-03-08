Ramadan 2024: New office timings announced in Sindh

People pray before breaking their fast at a mosque during the first day of Ramadan in Peshawar on July 11, 2013. — AFP

Ahead of Ramadan in which Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset, the Sindh government on Friday notified new timings for public offices ahead of the holy month which is expected to commence on Monday, March 11.

A notification was issued by the provincial government’s services, general, administration and coordination department today to unveil new timings of the offices.

During Ramadan, the government offices will function on five, and six days a week, as per their designated working days.

In those offices which function 5-day a week, the timing would be 10am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 1pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the timings during the fasting month would be 10am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday, and Saturday, and 10am to 1pm on Friday, in those offices which function 6-day a week, as per the notification.

"The [new] office timings will be applicable to all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except essential services," it further stated.

Ramadan moon sighting

With the country preparing for the upcoming month of Ramadan, which is less than two weeks away, it is likely that the holy month will commence on March 12 in Pakistan.

As per weather expert Jawad Memon, though the moon for the month of Ramadan will be born on March 10, it will not be visible at the time and can only be seen via the naked eye by March 11.

"First Taraweeh will be observed on the night of March 11 [whereas] its 95% probable that the first fast will be on March 12," Memon said.

As per tradition, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would convene in Islamabad — with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports and announce the sighting of the moon.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.