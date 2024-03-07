Resolution sails through Sindh Assembly to declare ZA Bhutto 'National Democratic Hero'

CM Murad Ali Shah tables the resolution to delcare late PPP founder ZA Bhutto 'National Democratic Hero' in Sindh Assembly on March 7, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Reporter

KARACHI: After a historic opinion by the Supreme Court on the 2011 presidential reference, the Sindh Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to declare the late former prime minister and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a "National Democratic Hero".

The provincial assembly, during a session today, unanimously welcomed the historical opinion of the top court in the presidential reference filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, seeking to revisit the death sentence of the first elected prime minister of Pakistan — ZA Bhutto.

A resolution was tabled by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during today’s session which stated the Supreme Court's opinion a "significant" move by acknowledging that “justice and a fair trial were not granted to Bhutto — who had been sentenced to death 45 years ago — in accordance with the constitution.

"This ruling highlights the importance of upholding the principles of justice and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their status, are entitled to a fair trial by the Constitution. It serves as a reminder of the need to address past injustices and uphold the rule of law in the pursuit of justice, and accountability," it stated.

— Reporter

The resolution also endorsed the "sacrifices of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed their lives to seek justice against the cold-blooded judicial murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto."

It also demanded the Sindh government to approach the Centre to declare ZA Bhutto a "National Democratic Hero" besides, "officially declaring Bhutto a Shaheed (martyr)."

Subsequently, it also demanded the provincial government to award political workers, and activists "Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto" for rendering sacrifices through their lives for democracy.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, CM Shah stressed necessary amendments to the concerned laws to avoid such "atrocity" in the future after the top court also admitted “flaws” in the Bhutto case which led to his death sentence.

He reiterated the demand, as per the resolution he tabled, to declare the late PPP founder a national democratic hero.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Farooq endorsed the resolution and emphasised that “democratic personalities should be given sentences on the basis of concrete evidence, not by force".

Hinting at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s jail term, Farooq highlighted that another ex-premier was present behind bars which should also be taken into consideration. He also stressed political stakeholders to block the passage of undemocratic moves with unity in the future.

PTI-backed independent MPA Shabbir Qureshi expressed his views that ZA Bhutto gave awareness to the nation and that his flawed death sentence was a piece of evidence of what happened to an individual who fought for the nation.

Qureshi added that every individual considers ZA Bhutto, and his daughter Benazir Bhutto “principled politicians”. However, the PA speaker closed the mic of the PTI MPA during his speech.

Later, the resolution tabled by CM Shah was unanimously approved by the assembly.

A day earlier, a nine-member bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa issued its reserved opinion on the trial, sentence, and execution of the late prime minister Bhutto, saying that he did not get a chance to a "fair trial".

The opinion was issued on the 2011 presidential reference seeking to revisit the sentence, and execution of former premier Bhutto.

The top court's ruling gained praise from politicians and lawyers who termed it a "positive development, and historic".