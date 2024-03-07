Security forces kill terrorist ring leader in KP IBO

Pakistan Army soldier gears up for an operation against terrorists. — AFP/File

Security forces gunned down two militants including a terrorist ring leader in separate operations in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



In a brief statement released on Thursday, the ISPR said that a terrorist ring leader named Shamrooz alias Sheenay was killed in an intense exchange of fire between the militants and security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district.

Meanwhile, another terrorist named Mansoor was also neutralised in a separate operation in the Dera Ismail Khan district, the military's media wing stated.

It said that the slain terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and were highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

The statement said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

ISPR further stated that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The area locals appreciated the operations conducted by the forces and expressed their full support to the military in eliminating the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan witnessed a spike in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and KP provinces during the past few months which also marred the pre-election phase in some provincial pockets.

In response, the security forces also intensified actions against the terrorism-hit areas and achieved success by restoring peace in the affected parts, especially in areas bordering Afghanistan.

Last week, three terrorists were gunned down and four others injured during an exchange of fire with Pakistani security forces in an IBO in KP's Karak district.