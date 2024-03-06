Politicians, lawyers term SC order on ZAB reference 'historic'

Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. — Twitter/@MediaCellPPP

Politicians and lawyers welcomed on Wednesday the Supreme Court's decision on a verdict issued on the reference filed against the former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's murder, terming it "historical" and a "positive development".

Earlier today, the apex court issued its reserved opinion on the trial, sentence, and execution of the late prime minister ZAB, saying that he did not get a chance for a "fair trial".

A nine-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali had reserved the verdict.

“Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial and it was not in accordance with the Constitutional requirement of due process," said CJP Isa while announcing the short order.

Following the announcement of the verdict, teary-eyed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari welcomed the opinion and termed the development "historic".

'Positive development': PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated PPP leadership and workers over the Supreme Court's decision, terming the short order as a “positive development”.



“It is not possible to correct the historical mistake, but by admitting the serious mistake, a new history and a new tradition have been established,” the premier said in a statement.

“The process of national unity and development can be accelerated only by correcting past mistakes and eliminating enmities, he added.

'Will nation have to wait another 50 years?' PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also issued a statement, saying that it took 50 years for the SC to ascertain the fact that Bhutto did not get a fair trial.

"Will the nation have to wait for another 50 years for its beloved and most reliable leader Imran Khan to get the basic constitutional right of fair trial?" the party questioned.

The PTI also said that the SC's opinion can only be meaningful only if the court acts with full force to stop lawlessness, quoting the famous statement "justice delayed is justice denied".

The party then called for the immediate release of thousands of PTI leaders and workers including Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi from "unjust imprisonment" and they should be given a trial to decide on the "false cases" against them.

Bhutto's blood stains steps of SC: Aseefa

Meanwhile, Bilawal's sister, Aseefa Bhutto, said that the Supreme Court finally acknowledged that Bhutto was denied a fair trial 44 years after his "judicial murder".

"Forty-four years after his judicial murder, the Supreme Court finally acknowledges that this nation’s greatest hope, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was denied a fair trial and was unjustly taken from this world by a cruel and conniving dictator," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"SZAB’s blood stains the steps of the Supreme Court, a permanent reminder of the grave injustice that weighs heavily on those hallowed halls. Today's verdict vindicates SZAB; cannot help but think of and pray for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who tirelessly fought throughout her life to prove her father's innocence. Over 4 decades later, justice has finally prevailed."

'Pray such injustice never be replicated again': Fatima Bhutto

Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of former prime minister Bhutto, said that the SC acknowledged a "historical travesty and injustice carried out against Pakistan’s first democratically elected prime minister".

"We welcome the court’s unanimous decision and pray that such injustice may never be replicated again so we, the citizens of this country, maybe secure in the knowledge that the mechanics of justice can be delayed, but never denied to Pakistan and its children," she wrote on X.

'Power lust of Gen Zia'

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah wrote: "Kal bhi Bhutto Zinda tha, aaj bhi Bhutto zinda hai. Jiye Bhutto!" which translates to Bhutto was and is alive.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also termed the opinion "historic".

"#SZAB is vindicated today as the Supreme Court under CJP Qazi Faez Isa delivers the historic unanimous 'opinion' declaring that the late premier didn’t get a fair trial according to the constitution and alludes to the fact that his life was taken away through a judicial murder to satisfy the power lust of Gen Zia," he wrote.

Legal fraternity welcomes opinion

Lawyer Salaar Khan said that the SC has held that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s trial and appeal were not fair.

"But, as Makhdoom Ali Khan submitted, the decisions have long been condemned by the Court of History. 45 years later, this SC would do well to consider what verdict history will pass on its role today," he added.

Another lawyer Hassan A Niazi said: "To hold that ZA Bhutto never got a fair trial is a welcome decision, but the structural issues that allowed such gross injustice to occur remain a part of Pakistan’s political and legal system."

"Political victimisation is as much a reality today as it was in the past."

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak wrote on X: "History has already absolved Z A Bhutto. SC’s opinion on the lack of fairness and transparency of the Bhutto trial is welcome. But the apex court also needs to look at the quality of trials taking place under its nose today. Justice delayed is justice denied."

Bolo Bhi co-founder Farieha Aziz questioned: "And due process and fair trial is being ensured in today's Pakistan? Or do we have to wait for 'correctives' 40+ years later, after the deed is done, rights are trampled, people are victimised and damage is done?"