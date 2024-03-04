ECP says PTI-backed SIC ‘not illegible’ for women, minorities reserved seats

Paramilitary soldiers stand in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan's headquarters in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a major upset, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday ruled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) was not illegible for being allotted reserved seats of women and minorities.



The commission’s five-member bench — headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja — announced the split decision with a 4-1 majority.

ECP Punjab member Hassan Bharwana dissented with the majority verdict, which was reserved on February 28.

In the instant case, the ECP said the SIC cannot claim the quota/ share in the reserved seats for the women “due to non-curable procedural and legal defects and violations of mandatory provisions of the Constitution”.

The ECP verdict cited Article 51(6), saying the article clearly stated the reserved seats would be allocated to the political parties who contested elections and won general seats on the basis of “proportional representation system”.

It further stated that per centum share of each political party shall be worked out with reference to total number of general seats in the National Assembly and the provincial assembly.

“The same formula is provided for the reserved seats for non-Muslims.”

While rejecting the plea of SIC, the ECP accepted applications of the opponent parties and decided that the seats in the National Assembly will not remain vacant and will be allocated by proportional representation process of political parties on the basis of seats won by political parties.

“[The] Office is directed to calculate the quota accordingly,” read the verdict.

In the verdict, the ECP said it extended the deadline to submit a priority list for the reserved seats of women, and the SIC, before the February 8 polls, did not submit the required list which was "mandatory".

The ECP had reserved the verdict on the petitions filed by the SIC seeking the allocation of women and minority seats after PTI-backed winning candidates joined its ranks following the February 8 elections.

The PTI-backed independent candidates took the lead in the February 8 elections after they won the 92 National Assembly seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) (79) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) (54).

The reserved seats were awarded to all political parties as per their strength in the assemblies, except the PTI-backed SIC.

