Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) lawmaker Junaid Akbar addresses the National Assembly in this still taken from a video on March 1, 2024. — YouTube/PTV Parliament

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) lawmaker Junaid Akbar Friday warned that they would not let the National Assembly function until the release of Imran Khan.



The PTI leader made the remarks during his fiery speech at the second session of the newly elected lower house of parliament.

Taking the floor, Akbar said: “We do not recognise this assembly. We will neither legislate nor allow it [in the House].

The PTI claimed that its mandate was stolen during the February 8 general elections. The Imran Khan-founded party termed the polls “rigged” and accused the caretaker government of denying a level playing field in the run-up to elections.



Firing a fresh salvo at the PPP, the PTI leader said: “A bazar [of horse-trading] was set up at the Sindh House and consciences [of lawmakers] were bought.”

“Some were threatened, some were shown their videos.”

Moving onto alleged discrimination with the PTI, the lawmaker said that his party was stripped of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ in the garb of May 9 mayhem.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the miscreants under the Army Act.

The PTI-backed independent candidates were given inappropriate election symbols by the ECP, he added.

Slamming the establishment, he said two assassination attempts were made on the life of the PTI founder.

Some 34 PTI supporters were killed on May 9 and FIRs were also lodged against the leadership of Khan-founded party, he added.

“Sedition cases were registered against me and my friends.”