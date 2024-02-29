Rain-affected Gwadar declared 'calamity-hit'

A man is wading through rainwater in Gwadar. —X/@MahrangBaloch_

The Balochistan government declared Gwadar “calamity-hit” after days-long torrential rains triggered flash floods and inundated most parts of the port city, provincial interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced Thursday.



According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Gwadar has received over 183mm of rain in the last two days, crippling daily life and rendering hundreds of people homeless.

In a statement, Achakzai said: “Gwadar has been declared calamity-hit due to alarming situation following the recent heavy rainfalls.”

He announced that caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki had approved a summary in this regard.

Earlier today, the port city continued to receive heavy showers for the third consecutive day. It is feared that water will head towards the part of the city after flood protection bunds are breached in Nagore.

A rain-producing system entered the country through Balochistan on February 25, under which parts of the province and upper areas received heavy downpours and windstorms.

The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters. Videos showed the entire coastal town heavily inundated with rainwater gushing down on the roads and vehicles making their way through knee-deep water.

Following the record rainfall, the district administration in Gwadar declared a state of emergency.

A day earlier, PDMA Director General (DG) Jahanzaib Khan Ghorezai said rescue teams were taking part in the relief operations.

Ghorezai said that ambulances, modern equipment, and other relief materials were also dispatched. "Clean water and medicines are also being sent to Gwadar," he had added.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz told Geo News Wednesday that the rains in the winter season are not usually intense. He added that the country is affected by heavy spells of rain under the new system.

"Gwadar has witnessed unusual rain this time. The city has not received that much rain in the past in these months," said the chief meteorologist.

Speaking about Karachi, Sarfaraz said: "Rain is predicted in Karachi from March 1. Meanwhile, torrential rain may occur in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there is a risk of landslides."