Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Abdul Khaliq Achakzai (L) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Ghazala Gola (R). —APP/@GhazalaGola

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Abdul Khaliq Achakzai and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Ghazala Gola have been elected unopposed as the Balochistan Assembly speaker and deputy speaker respectively on Thursday.

Balochistan Assembly Secretary Tahir Shah Kakar made this announcement after no opponent came forward against the two candidates, one day after they were sworn-in as the provincial assembly members.

Achakzai and Gola have taken oath Thursday (today) afternoon.

They were nominated for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker by their respective parties.

The newly sworn-in assembly was scheduled to vote for the election of the house's speaker and deputy speaker today but they were able to secure the post without taking a vote since no other candidate submitted their papers against them by the 12pm deadline set for the submission of papers.

A total of 57 newly-elected lawmakers were administered oath on Wednesday by Zamrak Khan Achakzai, who was appointed the presiding officer for the maiden session of the provincial legislative.

As many as 51 members took oath, including the elects from the PPP, PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and others.

Later, the assembly session was adjourned till Thursday 3pm.

With a divided provincial assembly, where no political party managed to secure a simple majority in the February 8 polls, the PPP and the PML-N might join hands to form a government in the province as they already have agreed to form a coalition government in the Centre.