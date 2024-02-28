ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi in a meeting with COAS General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on February 28, 2024. — ISPR

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, who bravely rescued a woman surrounded by a mob in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazaar on suspicion of blasphemy on Monday, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters on Wednesday.



COAS Munir lauded ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism in diffusing a volatile situation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in an official statement.

Last week, the Punjab Police rescued a woman surrounded by a mob in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazaar after she was seen wearing a printed shirt bearing Arabic script.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Punjab Police — led by ASP Shehrbano, who is the sub-divisional police officer at Gulbarg Lahore — arrived at the scene to take the woman into their custody, saving her from the charged crowd.

ASP Shehrbano rescues the woman in Ichhra Bazaar in Lahore, in this still taken from a video (left), and the image of the dress that sparked the mob. — X/@OfficialDPRPP/@TahirAshrafi

According to the police, the woman, who declined to be named, said she had no intention to offend anyone’s sentiments. After verifying that it was a misunderstanding and the design on the shirt did not feature holy verses, she was released, police said.

"The fearless officer, ASP Shehrbano, extricated a woman from the difficult milieu of Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar on February 26," the military's media wing said.

The army chief acknowledged the vital role Pakistani women are playing in all walks of life. Since independence, Pakistani women have distinguished themselves at home and abroad, by virtue of their talent, tenacity and commitment, the ISPR quoted him as saying.

Gen Munir highlighted that women are an invaluable part of Pakistan's society and their respect is enshrined in our religion as well as our social ethos.

He also underscored the importance of social harmony and the need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance.

The COAS emphasised the rule of law and advised against taking the law into one's hands when legal avenues are available for addressing concerns and grievances. Noting that arbitrary actions on the basis of heresy undermine the outlook of society, he underlined Islam's eternal message of kindness and benevolence.

COAS Munir appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Pakistan.