Polling begins in Sindh Assembly to elect new speaker

The picture shows the Sindh Assembly session on February 25, 2024. — Screengrab YouTube/Geo News Live

KARACHI: The polling process for the election of the Sindh Assembly speaker has begun with members heading to the polling booth set up inside the provincial legislature to cast their votes.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani briefed the members of the assembly about the polling process. Following this, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Abdul Basit cast the first vote.



The elections are being held a day after the new assembly took oath.

The session was scheduled to take place at 11am but began 30 minutes late.

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Awais Qadir Shah and MQM-P's Sofia Saeed are contesting for the speaker's slot.



Basit is the MQM-P candidate's polling agent while Zia Linjar was appointed as the PPP candidate's polling agent.

Both candidates were given the go-ahead to contest the polls after the scrutiny of their papers.

After the new speaker takes the oath, following the election, the polling will start for the deputy speaker's slot. PPP's Anthony Naveed and MQM-P's Rashid Khan are eyeing the post.

The papers of both candidates have been declared valid.

9 SIC, 1 JI member takes oath

As the session started today, about nine members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Jamat-e-Islami's (JI) Muhammad Farooq, who did not attend the oath-taking ceremony yesterday, took an oath.



Speaker Durrani welcomed the newly elected members of the SIC.

Following this, PPP's nominee for chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, said that 12 of their workers were killed during the election campaigns.

"Our leader Aziz Junejo, who won the elections, passed away. The assembly should pray for them," said Shah, adding that our country is suffering from terrorism.

A day earlier, at least 148 newly-elected Sindh Assembly members took oath in the House of 168 as parties took to the streets to hold demonstrations against the alleged rigging in the February 8 polls.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), PTI and Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-Haqiqi), had announced to hold a joint "peaceful" protest outside the assembly.

However, the situation turned tense before the swearing-in ceremony, as several workers, including women, clashed with the police party present there to keep the order.

Over 20 Qaumi Awami Tehreek workers, including women, were arrested and shifted to the police station during the clashes. The law enforcement officials also baton-charged the protestors.

The protests continued for hours and were called off after the police baton-charged and detained at least 30 protesters from near the Arts Council for staging a demonstration and raising slogans in the Red Zone area amid the imposition of Section-144.

On the other hand, the Punjab Assembly on Saturday elected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates Malik Ahmed Khan and Malik Zaheer Ahmed Channer as the House's speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.