'State-of-the-art' school for transgender children established in Lahore

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi cuts the ribbon to inaugurate "Tahaffuz Darsgah" school in Lahore on February 23, 2024. — supplied

A first-ever state-of-the-art institute to provide education and shelter to transgender children under one roof has been established in Lahore.

Outgoing Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated "Tahaffuz Darsgah", literally "safe lyceum", for the marginalised community.



Located near Jallo Park, "Tahaffuz Darsgah" is a revolutionary initiative, which will provide O- and A-levels education and accommodation.

The institute has been established in just 18 days by the United Kingdom Curriculum and Accreditation Board.

"Tahaffuz Darsgah's building might be small but its task is really big," Naqvi said on Friday during his visit to the facility.

He said that the problems of the transgender community are a big issue but the people don't even want to talk about them.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, UK Curriculum and Accreditation Board Chairman Zahid Bhatti, members of transgender community, and others were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the chief minister inspected the classrooms, hostel, rooms, and other facilities at the Tahaffuz Darsgah.

Naqvi was apprised during the briefing that the transgender children would be given technical training and education and a safe environment.

addressing the inaugural ceremony, Naqvi said that all transgender children can be admitted to the Tahaffuz Darsgah.

He lauded the UK educational board's efforts in establishing the centre in a brief period. He also appreciated Punjab IGP Dr Anwar for his work for the transgender community during the past year.

"Dr Anwar established various centres for the community and provided employment and several other opportunities to them," he said.

Naqvi urged the team behind the initiative to dedicate the institution to the cause for which it has been established.

It will be successful with a lot of focus on it, he added.

Naqvi then thanked the team and prayed for a reward from Allah.