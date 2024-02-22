Interim setup leaving country’s economy in better condition than before, says PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs the meeting of federal cabinet. — APP

As Pakistan came closer to see formation of an elected government, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the interim setup was leaving the country’s economy in a better condition than before.

“The caretaker government always gave priority to national interests while taking policy decisions as it believed to work together for national stability and development,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet at the PM office.

He said the government had improved the national economy, saying: “We are leaving the country’s economy in a better condition than before.”

He appreciated and thanked his cabinet members and the civil servants for their tireless efforts during the short tenure of the government.

The federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the caretaker government regarding restructuring of various institutions, promotion of foreign investment and providing facilities to businesses.

Appreciating the prudent leadership of Premier Kakar on behalf of the federal bureaucracy, the cabinet secretary said that he had taken important difficult decisions in the interest of the country, which will have far-reaching results.

Among other agenda items, the cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowed Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) to receive the “Turkish Armed Forces Legion of Merit” awarded by Turkiye in honour of his services regarding cooperation between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet also approved the extension of the deputation period of Lubna Farooq Malik as Director General of Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) from June 9, 2023 to June 8, 2024.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MNFS&R Pakistan and Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agriculture Innovation.

Under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival will be held by September 2024 to promote date production in the country.

The cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) held on February 13, 2024 and February 14, 2024.

The cabinet also approved the decisions made in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee for State-Owned Enterprises held on February 16, 2024.

The federal cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on February 16, 2024.