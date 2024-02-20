Shehbaz PM, Zardari president as PML-N, PPP set to form govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be the prime minister and president, respectively, as both allies are set to form the next government.
More to follow...
Bengali passenger was in bad condition with high blood pressure and continuously vomiting due to his health
PkMAP senator calls for probe into alleged billions of rupees taken by ROs from candidates in bribes
Envoy stresses that there's no point in adding new permanent members to UNSC
President expresses concern over slow decision-making and lack of leadership in country
Upper house of parliament rejects bill presented by JI’s Senator Mushtaq with majority vote
“Our first task will be to ensure release of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi ," says top leader