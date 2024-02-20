 
Tuesday February 20, 2024
Shehbaz PM, Zardari president as PML-N, PPP set to form govt

PPP chairman says both parties have “complete” numbers, Zardari to become next president

By Web Desk
February 20, 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be the prime minister and president, respectively, as both allies are set to form the next government.

More to follow...