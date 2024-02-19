Ali Amin Gandapur to punish those 'more loyal than the king'

PTI chief minister nominee for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is seen speaking in this still taken from a video. — X/@PTIofficial

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and chief minister nominee for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, Monday warned punishment for those who are more loyal than the king, cautioning them to course correct.



The politician, who is set to take over the reins of the KP provincial government, made these remarks in the wake of the crackdown against PTI across the country with many party workers and supporters being detained by law enforcement agencies.

"Fake FIRs were lodged against us all over the country," Gandapur said while speaking with journalists in Peshawar and hinting at the active role of police and bureaucracy in the crackdown against his party.

The PTI leader, who won PK-113 and NA-44 from his hometown Dera Ismail Khan in the recently held general elections, said that those involved in lawlessness must be punished if traditions are to be changed.

Commenting on the party's possible alliance to form governments, Gandapur said that PTI's legal team and committee are working towards it. He added that PTI won't necessarily join hands with a major party.

However, he maintained, that the party would accept any decision made by founder Imran Khan.

On forming a government in KP, Gandapur said that the names of ministers for the cabinet have been shortlisted, but the decision for that, too, will made by Khan.

"Affiliation with a political party will only be looked into as per the election rules," he said, disregarding the party's collaboration with members of PTI-Parliamentarians who strayed away from the party during its difficult times.

"There is no place for those who ran away from suffering. We found out who has coped under the tough conditions," he added.