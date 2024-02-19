'Misleading': PPP's Mirza Ikhtiar Baig dismisses PTI claims about dual nationality

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mirza Ikhtiar Baig (R) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman (L). —Facebook/ Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig/X/@KhurumSherZaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on Monday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman’s claim about his dual nationality, saying that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship prior to the February 8 elections.

Baig termed the claim of the PTI-affiliated independent candidate of NA-241 as misleading.

In a tweet, Zaman said the PPP leader was allowed by the Election Appellate Tribunal to run as a candidate in the NA-241 constituency despite being a dual citizen of Canada and Pakistan.



“But the time is now to provide documentary proof of renunciation of Canadian citizenship or be disqualified under the constitution’s Article 63(1),” he added.

The PPP leader, who won the election on the NA-241 seat as an opponent of Zaman, said the documents about his renunciation of Canadian citizenship along with an affidavit were submitted to the Election Appellate Tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Based on his submission of those documents he was allowed to contest elections, he added.

The picture shows a PPP candidate Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig notification of renouncing his Canadian citizenship.

Whereas, the PTI Karachi leader claimed that Baig did not provide documents regarding his renunciation of the foreign nationality, which he claimed to have renounced in June 2023.

He said he was going to lodge a case against the PPP leader for contesting elections as a dual national, an act forbidden by the Pakistani law.



