RAWALPINDI: At least nine terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), in which one soldier embraced martyrdom, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the security forces in Tank District. During the IBO, two terrorists, including a high-value target (HVT) Rehmat Ullah alias Badar Mansur, were killed.
“In another operation conducted in South Waziristan District, after intense fire exchange, seven terrorists were sent to hell.”
The ISPR further said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.
The slain militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians, it added.
However, during the operation, Sepoy Shahzeb Aslam, 29, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.
“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR added.
