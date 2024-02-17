Commissioner Rawalpindi admits rigging under his watch, resigns in protest

RAWALPINDI: As political heat in the country continues to rise with several parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alleging rigging in February 8 polls, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta on Saturday resigned from his post in protest against electoral irregularities.



Speaking in a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today, Chatta tendered his resignation, saying that he did injustice to the people of Rawalpindi Division.

He admitted that “rigging” took place in Rawalpindi Division and took responsibility for it.

“We convert the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin,” he claimed and surrendered himself before the police.

"I apologize to the returning officers of my division," he said, adding that his subordinates were crying about what they were directed to do.

Chattha claimed that even today the election staff are affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers.

"We wronged the country [...] I should be executed in Rawalpindi's Kachehri Chowk" he lamented.

Stressing that he was under pressure from social media and overseas Pakistanis, the official revealed that he even attempted suicide this morning.

"It is not unknown who is committing such wrongdoing and who's behind it."

13 National Assembly candidates, who were losing, were made to win by a margin of up to 70,000 votes," he added.

‘Rawalpindi DC is a psychopath’

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has rejected the allegation of rigging by the senior official.

Speaking to Geo News, Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that this is neither a revelation nor a confession of the crime, this is a claim and an allegation to harm the credibility of the elections.

He said that he strongly rejects the allegations made by Chatta.

Mir said that the person who talks about suicide can only be a psychopath, adding that Chatta was heading towards retirement on March 13.

"A few weeks before his retirement, he is making a political stunt. I think he wants to pursue a political career," he added.

When asked about the claims Chatta made about people working under him crying on the day of the elections, Mir said that the media did not see anyone crying.

"The things he is saying, can a normal person make these claims? Especially a person who is appointed to a commissioner's post. Why did he not come out on the day of the election when all of this was happening? Why did he remember this 10 days after the elections?" he questioned.

Mir said that the investigation into the matter will definitely take place.

"First of all, the investigation will take place into his mental health. The probe should also take place on how a person like this was appointed to such a key post," he added.



PPP demands probe

Moreover, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman said that an investigation into serious allegations should take place.

"The question arises that Rawalpindi commissioner's conscience woke up after 10 days," she said.

"The commissioner said that he was under social media and overseas Pakistanis' pressure," said the senator, adding that his allegations have raised questions on the elections of the entire district.

She said that the commissioner should also give proof of his allegations as he did not present any evidence.

"He also blamed the chief justice which is beyond comprehension. The Election Commission should also explain what is going on," said the PPP leader.

More to follow...