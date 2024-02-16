2024 elections will be remembered in history due to rigging: PTI

PTI leaders address a press conference in Islamabad, on February 16, 2023, in this still taken from a video. —PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday deplored the February 8 polls, saying the elections would be remembered in the country's history due to the scale of rigging.

"Examples of rigging have been set in February 8 polls," PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan told reporters in Islamabad, where a large number of party's candidates had come claiming to be possessing Form 45s that showed them victors.

Pakistan staged the biggest election of its history on February 8, which was extraordinary in various aspects. However, the outcome of the polls did not turn out to be as expected by the political actors as none of them got a simple majority.

While the PTI-backed independent candidates dominated the election results, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed to have enough numbers to form the government as some independents joined the Nawaz Sharif-led party post-polls.

However, maintaining its stance of having the majority, PTI also alleges that the polls were "not free and fair" and plans to stage countrywide peaceful protests against the alleged rigging.

Hassan said that the candidates who were winning as per Form 45 — collected from polling stations in a constituency — were later declared runners-up in Form 47 — the consolidated result of a constituency. He claimed a huge gap in votes polled for the national and provincial assemblies' seats.

Salman Akram Raja, who contested from NA-128, lambasted the electoral authorities, claiming that "rigging took place from polling stations to the RO office."

"What the people voted for was changed in the dark of night," he said, adding that the PTI candidates were not allowed to campaign.

Raja said that his voters were put in trouble by stripping the party of its electoral symbol — 'bat' — but even then people remembered all the signs and cast their votes.

Another PTI candidate, Rehana Dar, who lost to PML-N's stalwart Khawaja Asif from NA-71, said that she was tortured and demanded justice. Dar maintained that she is ready for re-election.

She said that she had never witnessed such an election in her life before. "I'll file a case against them and they will tell everything before the court," she added.

Meanwhile, Shandana Gulzar claimed that PTI got 1.25 million votes from Karachi alone.



"We had 154 seats in the National Assembly by 3am. We won on 42 seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but Election Commission declared us [PTI candidates] successful on just 32 seats," she added.

PTI leader Seemabia Tahir alleged that PTI's polling agents were expelled from various polling stations.

She also brought PTI senior leader Yasmeen Rashid's defeat against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in NA-130 into the discussion, saying that the former was leading till night but the latter was declared winner the next morning.