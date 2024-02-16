Dua Lipa heats track with 'Training Season' music video

Following the electrifying debut of Training Season at the 2024 GRAMMYs, Dua Lipa has unveiled the official music video, offering a high-octane glimpse into her upcoming third studio album.



The video, released today, pulsates with energy, showcasing Lipa's signature blend of pop prowess and self-assured style.

Directed by the acclaimed Mary Wigmore, the video takes viewers on a visually captivating journey through a neon-lit dreamscape. Lipa, clad in a dazzling array of athletic wear, dominates the screen with her captivating dance moves and unwavering focus.

The video perfectly complements the song's theme of empowerment and personal growth, with lyrics like "This is training season, gotta get myself in peak condition" echoing throughout the electrifying visuals.

Training Season marks Lipa's second single release of 2024, following the critically acclaimed "Houdini." Both tracks showcase a distinct evolution in Lipa's sound, leaning into a disco-pop direction while retaining her signature catchy melodies and powerful vocals.

The production, once again helmed by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, adds a layer of sonic depth and texture, keeping listeners hooked from the first beat to the last.

With Training Season and Houdini setting the stage, anticipation is building for Lipa's highly-anticipated third studio album. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what new sonic territories Lipa explores and how she continues to push the boundaries of pop music.

The music video release further fuels the excitement, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the vibrant world Lipa has created for her upcoming musical journey.

Watch the Training Season music video here:



