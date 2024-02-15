Flood, landslides expected amid heavy rains in Punjab: PDMA

A street vendor pushing his handcart loaded with vegetables during heavy rain in Sialkot. — APP/File

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued a warning of flooding, and landslides as moderate to heavy rains are expected to hit the province from Sunday.

In a statement, the PDMA has said that areas likely to receive downpour with strong winds/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) from February 17 to 21 include Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur.

Whereas Multan, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan are expected to witness light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorms between February 18 and 19.



Directing the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to ensure their preparedness and take all relevant measures, the PDMA has urged the rescue officials and authorities to "remain high alert and have sufficient emergency response personnel and equipment [at their disposal] during the forecasted period".

The PDMA has also warned travellers regarding the risks of flooding and landslides and seeks guidance and assistance from local administration, police, and rescue services in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad and Balochistan as well.

"Heavy rain/snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from 18 th to 20 th February. [There is] possibility of landslides in Upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period," the NDMA said.