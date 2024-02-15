Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer professes love on VDay, declares '#1 Crush'

Dylan Meyer gushes over Kristen Stewart in Valentine's day post.

Dylan Meyer took to Instagram to express her adoration for her fiancée, actress Kristen Stewart.

Meyer shared a series of snapshots alongside Stewart, praising her as her "#1 crush" in the heartfelt tribute.

Captioning the post, Meyer wished Stewart a happy Valentine's Day, referring to her as "the hottest cat mom in the game." She expressed her deep affection, stating, "I am just so, so into you."

The Instagram post featured a variety of images capturing the couple's loving moments, starting with a romantic kiss by the beach.

They have been romantically involved since 2019, with Kristen announcing their engagement in 2021.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Stewart revealed their intention to keep their wedding ceremony simple, expressing a preference for a low-key affair due to their busy schedules focused on their careers in the film industry.

She also shared her desire to start a family with Meyer in the near future, emphasizing her strong inclination towards motherhood.

The couple's love story began in 2013 when they first met on a film set, with their relationship evolving over the years.

Despite initial encounters being sporadic, their connection was reignited later on through a mutual acquaintance, leading to a rapid and passionate romance that has since blossomed into an enduring partnership.