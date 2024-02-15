Usher getting own music drama series?

Usher getting his own drama series

Usher is getting his own drama series.



UCP is developing a drama series about Black love in Atlanta, inspired by Grammy winner Usher's music.

The untitled Usher Project is a television series about Black love in Atlanta and people trying to find a place to call home, according to the official logline.

The show will examine the themes of romance, music, style, and secrets that have the power to end relationships.

Together with Washington Black actor Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and producer/attorney Kenny Meiselas through his company KMei Productions, Usher will executive produce the project. The studio is UCP, a branch of Universal Studio Group.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said in a statement. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Usher just finished his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. After concluding his two-year residency in Las Vegas, he is preparing for his upcoming tour, Past Present Future, which begins in Washington, DC on August 20.