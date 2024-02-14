JUI-F to join parliament 'with reservations' despite 'rigged elections'

JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman (centre) addresses the press conference in Islamabad on February 14, 2024. — Facebook/MoulanaOfficial

Levelling serious allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the 2024 vote results, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced that his party will join assemblies "with reservations" despite "rigged polls".



The cleric criticised that if the establishment deems the February 8 elections to be fair, then the “narrative” of May 9 has been “buried” — as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates secured the most seats in the National Assembly.

PTI workers and leaders were rounded up post-May 9 — the day when party founder Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case. During the nearly countrywide protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, an exodus was witnessed after the unprecedented incident, and later on, the party faced several setbacks. However, the PTI-affiliated candidates emerged victorious despite scepticism.

After projected ‘unofficial’ election results, major parties including — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — swung into action to form coalitions to form their governments in the Centre and provinces.



However, the politico-religious party formally announced to stay away from joining any coalition whose supremo headed the former ruling coalition — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party alliance — which ousted former prime minister Imran Khan via a parliamentary vote in 2022.

“The JUI-F will play its parliamentary role and join the assemblies, but with reservations,” the senior politician said in a press conference on Wednesday, in which he categorically rejected the February 8 nationwide poll results.

Fazl added that “rigging” in 2024 broke records of 2018 elections, alleging that the poll organising authority was held hostage by the establishment. He went on to say that the May 9 narrative was seemingly buried if the establishment deemed the Feb 8 polls fair.

Maulana Fazl termed the top electoral body’s role in the 2024 general polls “suspicious”. He alleged that the commission was suspending petitions of JUI-F candidates without issuing any notices.

He claimed that the JUI-F was deliberately defeated via “rigging” in the nationwide polls as it was "unacceptable for the United States and the West”.

He also ruled out the possibility of entering parliament as a coalition partner but with the party’s own identity as per the decisions taken by the JUI-F’s central executive committee (CEC).

He clarified that his party was not under the influence of the PML-N or Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and could make its decisions independently.

Hinting at protests, the noted cleric said: “Decisions would apparently be made in grounds, instead of parliament.”

Elaborating on the next strategy, Maulana Fazl said: “We will hold a meeting of our provincial general council in Balochistan on February 25 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on February 27. Additionally, two more meetings will be summoned in Karachi on March 3 and Lahore on March 5.”

“The JUI-F was neither consulted in any decision nor would we listen to anyone else now. We haven’t given any date and just tabled a few recommendations before the general council. We have given a clear stance about assemblies and election results today.”

Regarding the Imran-founded party, the politico admitted that his party has had differences with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but it was based on ideological matters, not personal ones.

He also invited the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to sit in opposition alongside JUI-F in the Parliament House.

Fazl detailed that he would unveil a schedule for a political movement after consultations. He also urged like-minded and former alliance parties to choose their sides whether to join the JUI-F to raise voices against rigging or enjoy rulership.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Fazl-led party managed to win four National Assembly (NA) seats and 18 provincial assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as per unofficial election results.