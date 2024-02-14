Maryam rubbishes doubts on Nawaz Sharif's political future

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and party's supremo Nawaz Sharif. — X/@pmln_org

Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Wednesday refuted all doubts regarding her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif's political future.

Maryam, who won from both the National and provincial assembly constituencies in Lahore during the recently held general elections, took to X to share her views after social media was flooded with netizens upset on Nawaz's recent decision pertaining to the formation of the government in the Centre.

The rumours caught pace after Nawaz nominated his younger brother and party President Shehbaz Sharif for the prime minister's seat.

The MPA and MNA-elect wrote that the PML-N supremo will not only participate in active politics for the next five years but also oversee the PML-N-led governments in Punjab and Centre,

The politician, who is nominated for the post of the chief minister of Punjab, said that people gave a clear majority to her party in the “three governments led by the PML-N supremo.

"... he has made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government."

She added that those who are aware of Nawaz’s nature know his principled stance.

"Shehbaz Sharif and I are his soldiers, bound by his orders and will work under his leadership and supervision. May Allah grant us success. Ameen," Maryam said.

The PML-N stalwart's statement comes, as speculations are abuzz regarding the elder Sharif bidding adieu to politics with many on the social media site X, sharing their disappointment over decision to pull out of the race for prime minister and instead nominating his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz's former spokesperson Mohammad Zubair took to X to express his disappointment saying: "He was the one who inspired me to join politics. Whatever name I made in politics & positions earned were all due to his confidence. Sad to see him go like this. The votes N got were all due to him but the party did not do justice to him. Was this his last political battle?"

Shehbaz to lead coalition

A day earlier, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on social media platform X that party supremo Nawaz nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister and Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab chief minister.

Her announcement came soon after political parties — PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, PML-Q, IPP and BAP—on Tuesday announced to form government in the Centre on the pattern of last government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Announcing the six-party alliance for next coalition government in a press conference, after the party heads met at the residence of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that it was decided to form the government together.

The party heads included Shujaat Hussain, Shehbaz, Asif Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Chairman and BAP representative Sadiq Sanjrani.

Shehbaz, while offering the ‘Charter of Economy’ and ‘Charter of Democracy’ to political parties, said “I agree with the “forgive and forget’ policy to move ahead and accept the split mandate and grateful to all parties who supported the PML-N.”

Shehbaz said that the phase of talking against each other in the election was over, now the Parliament is about to come into existence, we have to end our differences and take the nation forward. “The economy has to be strengthened and stabilised,” he said.

He said that the IMF agreement gave economic stability to Pakistan, the inflation in Pakistan has to be reduced, the debts of Pakistan have to be reduced, and that the mandate that has come in the elections is recognised by all.

He said the PPP has decided to give the PML-N co-vote we are thankful for this. “Thanks to Asif Zardari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Shujaat Hussain, Aleem Khan, the parties that have gathered here today have a two-thirds majority. Let’s move forward, move the economy forward, end mutual differences,” he said.