As independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead the recently held general elections, the party's leadership continues to remain in a state of confusion regarding the formation of government in the Centre.

While PTI founder Imran Khan is strictly against talks with other major political parties, his party member Ali Muhammad Khan favours the prospects of negotiations on forming a government in Islamabad.

The politician said PTI can talk to all parties to solve the country's problems.

"We have no personal fight with these parties," Ali said during an interview with Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

The politician added that all parties have different politics. He said the parties contesting against each other will eventually come together after the elections.

The former minister said the PTI is ready to sit with other political forces "tomorrow morning" if it is done to solve the country's issues.

The politician emphasised that PTI is the "largest political party" in Pakistan.

It should be noted that the PTI has claimed to join hands with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to form its governments in Centre and Punjab, upon direction of its founder.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Tuesday, party's spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the former prime minister, while ruling out the prospects of any talks with the PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and MQM-P, directed the party to form a coalition with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over reserved seats.

However, JI leader Professor Ibrahim Khan denied reports of any alliance with the PTI, saying that there are no moral grounds for the latter to use his party's name.

Meanwhile, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has invited PTI to join the process for political reconciliation ahead of the formation of the new federal government.

Stressing the need for political reconciliation during a multi-party news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Zardari — flanked by former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqool Siddiqui, PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat as well as Istehkam-e-Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan among others — said that he wanted the PTI to be a part of the reconciliation process as "everyone has to be on board on the 'economic agenda' for the broader interest of the nation".

