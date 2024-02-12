Security forces kill two terrorists in Mardan IBO

In this undated photo, Pakistan Army soldiers ride on a vehicle. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The security forces Monday gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan District, according to the military’s media wing.



In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the security forces conducted the operation based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

“During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell,” read the communique.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, adding that militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

It also said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism.”

A day earlier, security forces eliminated a "high-value target" Surat Gul aka Saif Ullah of Daesh in an IBO in KP's Khyber district.

On the reported presence of a high-profile terrorist, security forces swung into action immediately and carried out a raid in the tribal district, ISPR said in a communique.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians as well as extortion and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.”