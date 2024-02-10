Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. —Screengrab/Geo news

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said his party would hold peaceful protests tomorrow (on Sunday) in the constituencies where results were stopped.

“The workers are requested that the protest is a right, but it should be peaceful,” Gohar Khan said addressing the media in Islamabad.

Barrister Gohar claimed that President Arif Alvi would invite his party to form the government as they had got the majority.

“We have no quarrel with anyone, we want to move forward. We will proceed and form a government in accordance with the constitution and the law,” he said.

He said the people freely exercised their right to vote. The presiding officers counted the votes and prepared Form 45, he added.

The PTI chief said the results should be made according to Form 45 as they had received all those forms.

He said the economy would not be able to tolerate suppression of people’s voice and forming a desired government.

“No obstacle should be created for the PTI and results should be announced ASAP. As per the law, the final result is extracted from Form 45 and we have received all the results,” he said adding that the final results should be announced before 12:00am tonight.

Gohar said their independent candidates were in contact with them. They were loyal to the party and would remain so, he said adding that they would make their independent government.

He said the PTI would go towards intra-party elections within 15 days after completion of the process. The people had given a big mandate to the PTI, he maintained. He also said all the cases on the PTI founder were fake.

The PTI chairman said they would reach a decision soon regarding the reserved seats as well as what party they should join.

He said advertently an attempt was made to defeat them on the seats they had won. He claimed that the PTI had won elections on 170 seats. He also said his party clinched 39 out of 35 NA seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Gohar said they would decide about the chief minister’s post after consultation in two days. He claimed that his party would form government in Punjab as well.