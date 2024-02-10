Political leadership should rise above self-interests, synergise efforts to serve people: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful.

General Asim Munir, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the diverse polity and pluralism of the country would be well-represented by a unified government of all democratic forces imbibed with national purpose, adding that the nation needed stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarisation which did not suit a progressive country of 250 million people.

“Elections are not a zero-sum competition of winning and losing but an exercise to determine the mandate of the people. Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergise efforts in governing and serving the people which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful,” the army chief said, as per the military's media wing.

He said elections and democracy are means to serve the people of Pakistan and not ends in themselves.

The COAS congratulated the entire Pakistani nation, the caretaker government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties and all the winning candidates on the successful conduct of the general elections 2024.

He said free and unhindered participation by Pakistani people to exercise their right to vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies deserve our highest appreciation for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds. The constructive role played by national media, civil society, members of civil administration and judiciary enabled the successful conduct of the largest electoral exercise in national history,” the army chief said.

He said as the people of Pakistan had reposed their combined trust in the constitution of Pakistan, it was now incumbent upon all political parties to reciprocate the same with political maturity and unity.

“As we move forward from this national milestone we must reflect on where the country stands today and where our rightful place should be in the comity of nations,” said the COAS wishing that the elections bring in political and economic stability and prove to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity for the country.