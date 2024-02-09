Premiership hopeful Nawaz Sharif addresses crowd after securing 'victory'

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N's candidate for premiership, addresses a crowd in Lahore's Model Town following his party's claim of victory in the general elections.
However, as the results trickle in, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates are leading with more than 100 seats to their name, while the PML-N is trailing behind.
The party's top leaders, on the contrary, said that their candidates have won majority of the seats and will form government in the centre.
