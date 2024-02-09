Usher makes surprising revelations about his Super Bowl halftime show

Usher has recently revealed some details about his upcoming Super Bowl 2024 halftime performance. The R&B artist provided a sneak peek of what fans can expect from his highly anticipated act, which will take place this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.



He said during a press conference, “There have been these fantasy lists that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last.”

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. And that was really the idea,” Usher added.

The 45-year-old singer hinted at having special guests join him but did not reveal their identities.

“I have definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who I would have shared this moment with and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers,” he added.

Usher, who has collaborated with artists such as Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jeezy, Nicki Minaj, and Justin Bieber in the past, expressed his excitement about headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

He also pointed out that he is the first independent artist to have been given this opportunity, which makes it even more special for him.