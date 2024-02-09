Nawaz to 'deliver victory speech' as PML-N claims it is emerging single largest party

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif. — X/@mahamsbackup

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will soon deliver a "victory speech," claiming that the PML-N is emerging as the single largest party in the centre and Punjab.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Maryam wrote: "As opposed to the false perception deliberately built by a section of media last night, PML-N, Alhamdulillah emerging as the single largest party in the centre and Punjab.

"Some results awaited. MNS will head to PML-N HQ for the victory speech as soon as the final results are received. Insha’Allah. Stay tuned," she said.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar claimed that his party is in contact with independent candidates — mostly supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours as per the Constitution," said the former finance minister while speaking to Geo News on Friday as the election results continue to pour in.



Dar said that the PML-N cannot force anyone to join the party, adding that they are being contacted by candidates who are willing to join their party.

The ex-finance minister added: "If independents did not join any political party then they will lose reserved seats. The independents are not even close to PML-N's success in Punjab."

Dar claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif-led party has the majority in Punjab and has won the majority of the National Assembly seats in the elections.

"According to the results that were announced till 3am in the night, the PML-N was in the lead with more seats. And even when the results were slow, the PML-N was ahead," he claimed.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had said that even if his party has a majority, he would still join hands with other parties, said Dar.

"We are hopeful to form government in the centre and Punjab and if someone else forms a government, then we will accept it as well," he said.

He also congratulated those who won the seats in the elections.