Ex-PTI leader makes big prediction about independent candidates

Activists of opposition party PTI take part of anti-government rally demanding early election in Karachi on October 28, 2022. — AFP

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda said that a “surprise” took place in Karachi as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is leading on more than expected seats in the metropolis.



While speaking on Geo News live election transmission, he said that if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sits in opposition with independent candidates, the entire country will be “destroyed” in 6-7 months.

He added that a “sale of independents” has been set up and “traders” have arrived in Islamabad. “What I have been saying will prove to be true in the next 72 hours,” said Vawda.

“It was expected that the independent candidate would have the upper hand,” he said, adding that Junejo's tenure [in 1985] should be remembered when looking at the Independent candidates’ game.”

He added that the PTI's popularity is based on its own popularity and hatred of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

Vawda has insisted that he is not surprised by the results so far announced from unofficial sources, saying he has been predicting the same for several months now in different television talk shows.

He said the “Go Nawaz Go” just happened with no conspicuous majority for any single party, adding: "Nawaz ka show muk gaya [Nawaz's show is over"].

"The dispensation emerging as a result of the current election is bound to fall apart if Nawaz Sharif insists on becoming premier for the fourth time with a coalition supporting him with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari sitting in the opposition along with the independents."

The former PTI leader raised alarm, saying the political parties have already hit the ground, upping the antes for the purchase of independents, however, he asserted that known figures like Salman Akram Raja will not jump the ship.

Flexing his prediction muscles, Vawda said that trade has already settled as the recognised faces would be seen on the opposition benches but the unrecognised faces who won their seats on the PTI backing would join the treasury benches.