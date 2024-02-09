51 terrorist attacks aimed at disrupting elections: ISPR

Pakistan Army soldiers stand alert outside a polling station during the elections in Lahore, on February 8, 2024. — Online

As many as 51 terrorist attacks took place in the lead-up to the general elections, aimed at disrupting the polling process, the country's military said Thursday.

"Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan," the military’s media wing said in a statement.



The polling began at 8am, with complaints of the voting process beginning hours later at some polling stations; however, they ended at the scheduled time — 5pm.

Moreover, mobile and internet services were also disrupted throughout the day and were being restored post-midnight, prompting political parties to allege rigging.

In the statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said as many as 12 people — including 10 personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies — embraced martyrdom, and 39 others have been injured in these attacks.

“Through proactive intelligence manoeuvres and swift action, many potential threats were neutralised, underscoring the unwavering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citizens. During various operations, 5 terrorists were also killed.”

The ISPR added that the armed forces extend heartfelt felicitations to the nation on generally “peaceful and violence-free conduct of general elections”.

“The armed forces alongside other Law Enforcement Agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during the conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.”

With the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 quick response force teams (QRFs), a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured, the military added.

“Gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process. It is our fervent hope that our sacrifices will not be in vain and this election will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democracy in Pakistan and that it will pave the way for the realization of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan,” it said.

The armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state, the ISPR said.